Channing Tatum ready to resume work

hollywood

Channing Tatum will reprise his voice role as Superman/ Clark Kent in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part next year

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum says he is ready to come back to the movies after having a relatively quiet 2018. This year the actor's only release is animated feature 'Smallfoot'. According to Variety, Tatum said he took the time out to attend to his daughter, Everly with former wife, Jenna Dewan.

In April, the couple divorced after nine years of marriage. 'I have a kid, man. That is the biggest job that I have,' he said. The 'Magic Mike' star, who voices 'Smallfoot's' main character Migo, said he is ready to go "back to work.' 'I don't know what I'm ready to go do yet, as far as, is it acting, is it directing, is it producing, writing' Maybe I'll come and start interviewing people, I don't know,' he joked.

'I have no clue what I'm going to do, but I'm having fun though,' he added. The actor was speaking at the premiere of 'Smallfoot.' Tatum will reprise his voice role as Superman/ Clark Kent in "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever