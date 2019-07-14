Channing Tatum reveals being in therapy

hollywood

Channing Tatum is shocked that the app revealed insights about him that he had last discussed in private with his therapist.

The Magic Mike actor had an emotional break down on social media, while enquiring about an astrology app. Channing Tatum, 39, downloaded the The Pattern app, which uses your birthday and time of birth to analyse your personality. Tatum is shocked that the app revealed insights about him that he had last discussed in private with his therapist.

He says, "I need some answers. What is this Pattern? How do you know about me, Pattern? People of the Pattern, you need tell me how you know this stuff. I was just in therapy yesterday—and yeah, I'm in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy—and I get a notification on my phone this morning, using the exact words we were using in therapy." Welcome to the age of artifical intelligence.

