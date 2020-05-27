Chaos at airports a shameful failure in planning

Domestic air travel will resume in India on May 25 after a two-month shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Pic/PTI

It was chaos on the ground on Monday as domestic flight schedules were in disarray, after so much dithering about whether domestic flights will be able to take off at all.

The scene at the airport was a rough and tumble, out-of-control scenario as frantic passengers, most of them clueless to the status of their flights took on airlines staff. It was an absolute tinderbox of frustration and angst. When emotions reach boiling point, this can easily spiral into a law and order situation.

This is something every state has to try and avoid at any cost. With our cops deployed for COVID-19 lockdown duty and action, the force is already worn thin. The last thing we need is for police to be called in to control a situation at the airport or elsewhere.

There is also the fact that many passengers had travelled to the airport with great difficulty. From procuring a pass, to actually securing a ride, paying exorbitant amounts to reach the destination, people are already on edge as they arrive at the airport.

Added to all this is, of course, the COVID-19 fear plaguing many, that even with all the protection and precautions, one is still walking into a place where there are going to be a significantly higher number of people than elsewhere.

There should have been much better planning from those in charge with reference to domestic flights. Why were decisions made so late? Why were tickets sold, if flights were not going to be allowed? Is there clear communication between the Centre and the State? If the higher-ups themselves are confused, what message are you going to send to fliers?

This was a complete and shameful flop in planning and dissemination of directives. We can ill afford such, for want of a stronger word, criminal slip-ups at a time like this.

