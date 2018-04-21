Chaos at Kathmandu airport after Malaysian plane skids off runway

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was forced to halt all international flights after the incident involving Malindo Air jet, The Kathmandu Post reported.



International flight operations resumed after 12 hours. Pic/AFP

All 139 people on board a Malaysian passenger plane had a miraculous escape when the Kuala Lumpur-bound flight skidded off the runway and got stuck in mud while attempting to take off from Nepal’s international airport, officials said.

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was forced to halt all international flights after the incident involving Malindo Air jet, The Kathmandu Post reported. TIA resumed flight operations after a suspension of over 12 hours. At least a dozen of international flights were cancelled after the incident.

There were 139 people, including four crew members, on board the aircraft, Boeing 737-900. No casualty has been reported, the report said. The aircraft apparently could not stop because of the take off speed and load at the final moment and overran 50 metres.

