Chaos mars MSSA football

Kho-kho and kabaddi players walk across the playing field while a football match is in progress. Pics/Suresh Karkera

The Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised football tournaments were being smoothly conducted at the MSSA ground, Azad Maidan since mid-July. But yesterday, the MSSA also decided to organise the Indian games (kabaddi and kho-kho events) inter-school tournaments, alongside the football field. Almost 50 kabaddi and an equal number of kho kho teams were present at the venue.

As a result, there was no proper place for the footballers to warm up. Furthermore, the children participating in the Indian games were seen walking across the playing field aimlessly when football matches were in progress.

It was utter chaos as the footballers were hampered by the invasion of outsiders on the ground. The referees also had a harrowing time. The football matches were delayed too. Both the boys' U-14 Div-I semi-finals were delayed by one-and-a-half hours. The first match between Don Bosco (Matunga) and Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) which was to start at 2.30 pm, commenced only after 4 pm and the second semi-final between St Stanislaus (Bandra) and St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) scheduled for 3.30 pm, kicked off after 5.00 pm.

While football secretary Sebastian Fernandes did not offer an explanation, MSSA president Fr Jude Rodrigues did not respond to calls and text messages.

