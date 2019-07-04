Character actor Jameel Khan to make his web debut

web-series

Jameel Khan talks about his digital debut with Gullak

Jameel Khan

Character actor Jameel Khan, who was last seen in the Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol-starrer Blank, makes his digital debut with Gullak. The five-episode series dropped on Sony LIV. His character, Santosh Mishra, is a middle-class man who works in the government's electricity department. "The show explores the imperfect relationships and aspirations of a family," he says.

Khan, who has been part of films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Baby, feels India is a huge market for consumption of web series. "Every person who has a smartphone can access OTT platforms. So many options are there on these platforms. The audience can choose and watch."

So what kind of roles is he aiming for? "As an artist, I want to believe that there is nothing I can't portray on screen. I am looking at the protagonist, pivotal roles which will challenge me, push the boundaries. A role which has layers and complexities."

