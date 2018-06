Charge sheet filed against Dawood, Iqbal Kaskar, Anees Ibrahim in extortion case

In October last year, the police had registered an offence of extortion based on the complaint of the builder against Iqbal Kaskar and the gang members of Dawood

Thane: The city police has filed a charge sheet against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his brothers Iqbal Kaskar, and Anees Ibrahim in connection with an extortion case filed on the complaint by a prominent builder last year."The charge sheet was filed in the district court on Thursday," a senior inspector of Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) said on Saturday.

In October last year, the police had registered an offence of extortion based on the complaint of the builder against Iqbal Kaskar and the gang members of Dawood.

According to the builder's complaint, Kaskar had threatened and extorted Rs 3 crore from him over a deal of a 38-acre land in Gorai area.

During the investigation, the alleged role of Dawood and Anees also came to the light following which both were shown as wanted accused in connection with the offence, the police had said."The charge sheet, which runs into thousands of pages, lists the evidences against the accused," the police official said, adding, "The vital documents attached to the charge sheet include papers related to the land deal along with the payment proof. It also includes statements of the witnesses."

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) at the Thane Nagar police station.

Iqbal Kaskar and two of his aides were arrested in September last year by the Thane police AEC in a separate case of extortion of Rs 30 lakh and four flats from a builder.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever