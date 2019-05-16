Chargesheet filed against fugitive gangster Prasad Pujari

crime

Representational Pics

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) filed a chargesheet against the fugitive gangster known as Prasad Pujari and two others before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

The charge sheet contains 570 pages and the statements of 12 witnesses.

This is pertaining to the case where Prasad Pujari has contacted two businessmen from South Mumbai to settle their financial disputes.

In the month of February this year, the AEC had arrested Mitesh Shah, 38, and Popatlal Porwal, 59, for allegedly resorting to help of fugitive wanted accused Pujari to settle their matter.

According to the charge sheet filed by the police, Porwal and the other businessman have been involved in a financial dispute for a year. Both men had filed police complaints against each other respectively. However, considering the civil nature of the dispute, the police advised them to take the matter to court.

Last year, Porwal contacted Shah and discussed his problem after which Shah helped him in getting in touch with Prasad Pujari for assistance in retrieving his money from his friend.

The businessman in dispute with Porwal started receiving threat calls from the gangster Prasad Pujari and according to his complaint, these threat calls from Pujari were made in December 2018.

Pujari had then ordered him to withdraw the case which was filed against Porwal and demanded that he pay him Rs 4 crore. Fed up of these frequent threat calls from the gangster Pujari, he approached the police for help. Initially, the case was registered with LT Marg police station and then the case was transferred to AEC for investigation.

