The inauguration-by Ms Amruta Fadnavis of the exhibition took place yesterday at 5:30 pm. It saw the presence of eminent personalities like Suresh Wadker, Sachin Khedekar, Parvez & Roshni Damania, Nisha Jamval, Micky Mehta, Rajesh Angelo and many oth

Art lovers flocking to Jehangir Art Gallery from 16th July to 22nd July 2018 will have a chance to witness the well-acclaimed and appreciated artist Mrs. Sharvari Luth's artwork. The inauguration-by Ms Amruta Fadnavis of the exhibition took place yesterday at 5:30 pm. It saw the presence of eminent personalities like Suresh Wadker, Sachin Khedekar, Parvez & Roshni Damania, Nisha Jamval, Micky Mehta, Rajesh Angelo and many others. This year, part of the proceeds of will be donated to the Divjay Foundation spearheaded by the dynamic Ms Amruta Fadnavis. Through her Mumbai exhibition in 2015, funds were raised for Cancer research and treatment of children at Tata Cancer Memorial Hospital, Mumbai through Terry Fox Foundation.

The theme for an exhibition this year is “Line. Space. Colour.” it is an imagination of the artist’s ingenious mind. Each art piece outlines the importance of the simple geometric shape the line, which goes on indefinitely. It labels the importance of space, which has grown to be inconsistent for people today. It also elaborates on the prominence of the colours in our lives. “We begin our excursions with a line, which evolves into structure of our work and defines our style. This line defines spaces, dimensions and creates the concept of our work which was exactly my attempt in choose this particular theme", explains Ms Sharvari as she merges the description of her theme and it’s varied palette of colours with the balance in negativity and positivity surrounding the humans. Artist Sharvari Luth’s work has been praised by well-known artists all over the globe.

Her intricately placed designs and fabulous colour combinations always have art lovers and artists stopping to admire the work. Sharvari expresses her art as a way to survive and compares it with the journey of life. Her abstract art and sense of colours help the viewers immerse themselves into its eternal and infinite beauty. “With vivid bold patches of bright warm hues against the greys, the drama is enhanced with stark contrast. My lines traverse a parallel trajectory and build energy. My works go beyond the surface of the canvas and reach out to the emotions of the viewer. After all, Art is the only medium to express yourself, the language which reaches one and all” says the artist as she further tries to incorporate the hidden meaning of her work in her words. Ms Sharvari Luth started off as a self-taught artist when she realized her dream after completing her architecture course.

The collectors for Sharvari’s work range from eminent personalities in Bollywood and politics like Shri. Amitabh Bachan and Shri. Devendra Fadnavis to citizens of USA, UAE and France. The prominent artist has been felicitated with several awards over the decade and has her own studio ‘Studio ColorzOne’ at Nasik. Influenced by great Indian artists like G.H.Raza, Sharvari has now entered the interior sector with her bright imaginative ideas and aims to expand her knowledge. It was published in 1927, two years before Hubble's article.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates