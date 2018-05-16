Charity Cup football on May 20 in Santacruz

The Charity Cup 2018 football tournament will be held on May 20, at Lions Club ground, Tilak Road, Santa Cruz in association with NGO Indian Development Foundation. Competitions will be five players per side and in U-14, U-16, U-18 categories



Representational picture

The Charity Cup 2018 football tournament will be held on May 20, at Lions Club ground, Tilak Road, Santa Cruz in association with NGO Indian Development Foundation. Competitions will be five players per side and in U-14, U-16, U-18 categories.

Proceeds of the event will be donated to the NGO. Cash prizes up to Rs 15,000 and individual awards for best goalkeeper and best forward are on offer. For registration and other details, contact Anoushka K (96196 70782), Anupam G (9619622092), Soham S (92243 32229).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates