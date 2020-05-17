Charity on the fringes

The pandemic has disproportionately affected the most vulnerable communities of our society, including daily wage workers, the homeless, weavers, trans people and even helpless stray animals. Those groups that depend on day-to-day earnings for their survival haven’t been able to generate any income. Non-profits and organizations that have traditionally worked for these communities are now helping them sustain through the crisis.

Homeless and urban poor

Those who are homeless during the lockdown lack the resources to keep themselves safe. Uday Foundation is helping by distributing food essentials and hygiene kits.

For more details: udayfoundation.org/

Migrant labour, daily wage workers

Ajeevika enhances the well-being of migrant workers in the informal sector.

For more details: aajeevika.org/

Stray animals

Animals Matter To Me is a clinical rescue facility for strays and abandoned animals. Stray dogs and cats depend largely on the generosity of humans—local fishmonger, butcher or an animal lover-who are currently house bound.

amtmindia.org/

Transgender people

Samabhabona is a trans-led organisation working for trans rights. It has collaborated with other organisations in West Bengal to support trans people in the state, who usually depend on tried-and-tested methods of making money such as asking for alms or sex work. They intend to support 250 trans women.

ourdemocracy.in/Campaign/WestBengal

TransCommunity

Weavers and craftspeople

The FDCI, along with the Ministry of Textiles have come together to set up a COVID-19 support fund for workers in the textile industry. For every R2,000 you donate to the FDCI support fund, Shruti Sancheti, of Pinnacle, will send you seven, stylish, eco-friendly masks.

forms.gle/N72FThR 8B22pMN Cm8;

Call: 8077921221

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news