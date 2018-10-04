Search

Charlie Sheen: Denise Richards definitely grounded me more

Oct 04, 2018, 07:01 IST | IANS

Charlie Sheen talks about his former wife Denise Richards and Two and a Half Men

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards

Actor Charlie Sheen says his former wife Denise Richards has definitely grounded him more. "She's definitely grounded me more, although when I met her, I was pretty straight and pretty narrow. But it... she certainly helps solidify a much greater desire for responsibility and for, you know, giving that part of me," Sheen said in a statement to IANS.

Asked if it is nice to read articles that aren't about the 'bad boy Charlie Sheen', he said: "Yeah. I just saw a mention of that last night. My wife did the cover of one of these fitness magazines, you know, and it says something -- something Denise Richards settled down with reformed bad boy Charlie Sheen, and I just thought 'When can I just be Charlie Sheen again?'"

"It just seems like there's a lot of guys out there carrying the torch right now that are doing a pretty good job," said the Two and a Half Men star. Who's filling in his shoes best now?

"Colin Farrell. He's doing a great job. I tip my hat to him because it's a tough one. It's a full-time job when there's no benefit. But there's really no controversy or there's nothing as print-worthy... in the way my life is today with, you know -- through that filter with that perception, so I can't get too upset about things I have no control over.

"All I can do is just move forward and then hope, eventually, enough time goes by and enough example is set that it sort of undoes itself." Two and a Half Men will air on Comedy Central in India starting from October 28.

