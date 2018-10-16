Charlize Theron condemns Donald Trump

hollywood

Actress Charlize Theron has condemned US President Donald Trump for mocking Christine Blasey Fords accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ford accused Kavanaugh during his confirmation process. Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her memories of the alleged assault -- testimony that Trump went on to mock during a rally in Mississippi.

Theron had some strong words condemning Trump's actions, reports variety.com. "Extreme sadness because I can't imagine if that was his daughter, how he would feel if somebody did that," Theron said. "And I think sometimes it's really hard for people to put themselves in that person's shoes, and I don't know why, it's just plain empathy. You don't have to agree with her," she added.

"But you don't have to belittle her, you don't have to do that. For me, it's worse than high school to see an adult do that. Especially the leader of the free world. It's sad." She elaborated on the effect of Time's Up and #MeToo movements, explaining that for the first time, inappropriate conduct at the highest levels is starting to have consequences.

"I think we've lived in a world where women have been so let down for so many years; in a very unhealthy way, we've almost gotten used to it," the "Atomic Blonde" actress said. "So to see some accountability for some of the actions that are just deplorable, is…it feels like we are finally being heard and that things aren't being brushed under the rug anymore. These are civil rights, this is just something that should have already been and we should have been done with."

