Charlize Theron: Mindhunter S2 to premiere in August

hollywood

David Fincher also executive produces the show alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin

Charlize Theron

Actor-producer Charlize Theron has revealed that the second season of hit Netflix series Mindhunter will debut in August this year. The 43-year-old actor, who is one of the executive producers on the crime drama series, shared the news on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show. "Season 2 is coming out in August. Yeah, can't wait. Deep, dark... it's wonderful," Theron said.

The cast includes show features Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, and Holt McCallany. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. Two FBI agents, played by Groff and McCallany, interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to apply what they learn to current cases.

Torv plays a closeted psychology professor working towards tenure at Boston University. Filmmaker David Fincher, best known for films such as "Se7en", "Fight Club" and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo", directed four episodes of the show's first season. Fincher also executive produces the show alongside Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates