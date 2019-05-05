Charlize Theron on 'Fast and Furious' return: I have no clue
Charlize Theron essayed the role of cyber-terrorist Cipher in 2017's "The Fate of the Furious", the eighth instalment of the street racing action franchise
Hollywood star Charlize Theron has said she is not sure if she will be appearing in the upcoming ninth installment of "The Fast and the Furious" series. The 43-year-old actor essayed the role of cyber-terrorist Cipher in 2017's "The Fate of the Furious", the eighth instalment of the street racing action franchise.
''I have no f***ing clue. Nobody's called me, so I have a feeling I might not be in it," Theron said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".
The upcoming film will see Vin Diesel return as Dominic Toretto, while Michelle Rodriguez (Letty) and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges (Tej) will also reprise their roles.
"Fast and the Furious 9" was originally scheduled to release in April this year, but the currently untitled sequel was pushed back and will now hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.
