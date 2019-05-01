Charlize Theron used to feel like 'loser' after watching rom-coms

hollywood

Charlize Theron

Actor Charlize Theron says she used to feel like a "loser" after watching romantic comedies as she never witnessed a happy ending in real life. According to The Independent, the 43-year-old actor, who stars alongside Seth Rogen in Jonathan Levine-directed "Long Shot", told Press Association that she wanted to feature in romantic comedy which has a realistic and modern take on relationships.

"I just wanted to make sure that we all agreed that we wanted to make a film that would have two characters that felt modern and felt at times conflicted and that we would focus on a relationship that felt real. "I struggle with that sometimes in romantic comedies, I feel like I'm the only loser who has never experienced the third act of most romantic comedies and it just makes me feel very bitter, and so I just wanted to feel like I could bring something to the table," Theron said.

The actor also said that she used to often take issues with the fantastical element of romantic comedies. "I think it's hard for me to do that kind of fantasy love stuff. But they seemed really up for it so we developed it that way from the beginning and I felt very protected, not only by Seth and Jonathan, our director and everybody," she added. Theron said the film draws attention towards the fact that at workplaces things are much tougher for women than for their male counterparts.

"That is just a fact, that is a cold hard fact that women, not just in politics, but in a lot of work places, they have to endure way more scrutiny than their male counterparts. So it would have been impossible to tell this story and not address that and it was nice to be able to touch upon things that I think people are really responding to. "It feels reflective, it feels modern and of this time and I think women look at it and it's refreshing to hear a character acknowledge that and not feel sorry for herself but just acknowledge it and be aware of it," the actor said.

