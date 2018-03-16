Charminar robbery: Dacoit gang leader held

Hyderabad Police has arrested a notorious inter-state dacoit gang leader in connection with the Charminar robbery case



Representational Image

Hyderabad Police has arrested a notorious inter-state dacoit gang leader in connection with the Charminar robbery case. Gold ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh have been seized from the 41-year-old, while other gang members are still absconding.

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, the dacoit gang leader, Amjad Khwaja Ameen Shaik alias Amja, from Thane, Mumbai was involved in more than 40 cases. On March 6, a gang barged into a goldsmith¿s workshop in Petlaburj near Charminar and fled with about five kilos of gold.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever