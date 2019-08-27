Chartered plane catches fire in Aligarh, all six on board escape unhurt

national

According to preliminary inquiry, the plane touched a high tension wire, fell on the ground and caught fire

Trainer aircraft VT-AVV crashes at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip, no injuries reported. Pic/ANI

Aligarh: A chartered plane on Tuesday from Delhi while landing near the Dhanipur airstrip of the air training centre caught fire in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, with all six on board escaping unhurt, a senior official stated. According to news agency, Ani, Ranjit Singh, the Additional District Magistrate stated six persons on board, including the pilot, were safe.

Trainer aircraft VT-AVV crashes at #Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip, no injuries reported. City Magistrate, says, " 6 people were on-board the aircraft when it crashed after one of its wheels got stuck in a wire during landing. All 6 people are safe with no injuries." pic.twitter.com/jBHrWmrbHQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2019

According to a preliminary inquiry, the plane touched a high tension wire, fell on the ground and caught fire. The reports also added that fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the ADM added.

With inputs from PTI

