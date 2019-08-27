Search

Chartered plane catches fire in Aligarh, all six on board escape unhurt

Published: Aug 27, 2019, 12:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

According to preliminary inquiry, the plane touched a high tension wire, fell on the ground and caught fire

Chartered plane catches fire in Aligarh, all six on board escape unhurt
Trainer aircraft VT-AVV crashes at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip, no injuries reported. Pic/ANI

Aligarh: A chartered plane on Tuesday from Delhi while landing near the Dhanipur airstrip of the air training centre caught fire in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, with all six on board escaping unhurt, a senior official stated. According to news agency, Ani, Ranjit Singh, the Additional District Magistrate stated six persons on board, including the pilot, were safe.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the plane touched a high tension wire, fell on the ground and caught fire. The reports also added that fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the ADM added.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Fire breaks out at Spice Mall in Noida, no casualties reported

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

uttar pradeshaligarhnational news

Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery Of The Day
Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali is gorgeous and graceful at age 51

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali is gorgeous and graceful at age 51