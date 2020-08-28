Charu Asopa: I should be recognised for my work, not the people I am associated with

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last few months and a lot has been written about them. However, the actress maintains that she should be known for her work as an actor, not for the people she's associated with.

In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, she talked about her upcoming television show and being addressed as Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law. First talking about her show Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal, she said, "Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal is a show that will showcase the unique relation of Akbar and Birbal which has never been witnessed on any frontline GEC's. Their amazing stories have been popular amongst all age groups and are enjoyed by all."

She added, "Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal will unfold the friendly and joyful association between Akbar and his favourite courtier Birbal, who is known for his mighty wit and wisdom. The show will showcase interesting narratives unfold about how the king time and again tested the judgements and clever insights of Birbal to help him out of all his professional and personal problems."

When asked about her thoughts on making a comeback to the daily soap, she said, "It feels great first of all to be a part of Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal. I am truly blessed and honoured to have got an opportunity to play the character of Heera Bai in the show. To be in front of the camera has always been my thing. Standing at 10 years in the industry, I still feel butterflies in my stomach when I am doing a new show."

Given there are a lot of discussions that have happened on nepotism over the last few months, Asopa was also asked about Sushmita Sen, being her sister-in-law, and is it way for her to find work. This is what she said, "Being associated with prominent names of the industry always creates a lot of chit-chat and banter amidst a lot of people. I think it's sad for people to think that way."

She added, "I work really hard and my passion for my art of acting is the one I follow. I truly believe I should be recognised for my work as an actor and not the people I am associated with."

