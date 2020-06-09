Charu Ghai, a content creator with some good aim

Charu Ghai is a TikTok sensation Who Is Going Viral With Her Content And Have Millions of Likes On Tik Tok. Charu makes content on Vmate and TikTok and has been seen with Celebs Like Parmish Verma, MD Singer and many more.

Not only she makes good Content But she Also Manages To Bring The content With Her Own Voice. She started making Funny Videos when she realised that this would help people To Connect with her and give them A Good Message as well. Many of her Videos Give A Very Good Message In The End. She got Creator of the month award from Vmate as well.

Charu was not good at Studies so this made her tensed That She Could Fail In Life but now She Says That that the tough Time has gone And Now The Future Is bright. She Is Officially Managed By Sahil Gahalyan, One of The Youngest digital Experts Of India.

In the beginning, Charu received a lot of criticism and at one point she got of giving up even.

But her Mission was Not To Earn Through videos. The Only Aim was To Spread Happiness in each And Every Corner Of The World and this Proves Her That She Is the Creator With Some good Aim.

She also Got Some Viral Trends On Vmate And TikTok Which Has Around 10M Views In A Single Video. Hitting This Large number Of Views Is Not An Easy For Anyone But She Manages To Maintain it. Her fans love her down to earth nature and her genuinity.

Charu Ghai lives in Delhi & keeps visiting Different Parts Of The World. She Has Millions Of Fans On Vmate And more than 3.5 Lakhs followers on TikTok as well. The best reason for his growth is that She constantly keeps improving her content and production quality. Charu might sooner Be Seen in a grand music video directed by Casting Director turned Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. All the best Charu!

