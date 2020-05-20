'Chashmish' Smriti Mandhana teased by Jemimah Rodrigues. See photo

India women's cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues share a great bond both on and off the field. On Tuesday, they got involved in some fun banter on social media after Smriti flaunted her new look with spectacles on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana) onMay 18, 2020 at 11:43pm PDT

She shared this picture (below) with her 2.1 million followers on Instagram and wrote: "Spec-tacular??" To which, Jemimah replied: "Not Spec-tacular...CHASHMISH is the right word."

