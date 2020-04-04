Chat up with Sunny Leone on her new digital chat show, Locked Up With Sunny

Sunny Leone brings to you a smile along with some laughter in these tough times through her new digital chat show, Locked Up With Sunny.

The brainchild of the actress is a treat to her fans as she takes over her Instagram account with other prominent personalities from different walks of life exploring different topics and fun activities that would put your afternoon blues away.

The show that flagged off with Anisha Dixit would see a number of other personalities like Dabboo Ratnani, Giorgia Adriani, Mandana Karimi, Daisy Shah, Elnaz Noorani, Karishma Tanna, Ashish Chanchlani and many more.

Tune in every day at 2:30 pm and come be a part of this entertaining chat.

On touching base with Sunny she stated, "The idea was to just have fun with our fans and people on insta. Light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates