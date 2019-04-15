Chattisgarh: Naxals injure cop, loot his rifle in Bijapur

national

Bijapur: A policeman was on Monday injured, and his rifle looted, after Naxals attacked him with sharp-edged weapons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place at 1:30 am when constable Venkat Rao Majji was on night patrol at a five-day Ram Navami fair in Madded town in the district, a local police official said.

"Some Naxals attacked the constable in the dark with sharp-edged weapons when he was talking on the phone. Before the other security personnel there could react, the ultras looted his self-loading rifle and fled," the official said.

"The injured constable was rushed to a local hospital and then shifted to Bijapur town for further treatment. Efforts are on to nab the attackers," he said.

