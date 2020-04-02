Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed: Top bodybuilding coach providing financial assistance to budding talent

Coach plays a very important role in a sportperson's life. Many sportsperson often gives credit to their coach for what they have acheived so far in their life. Even, the God of Indian Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar always credits his childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar, for helping him in his formative years, before he went on to become a legend.In athletics as in any discipline, a great coach can work wonders with prospective talent.

One such coach who is making headlines and has been reaching out to budding talent in athletics is Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed. Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed says " One of my best capability is to design a tailor made protocol for each individual which scientifically suits him and gives him great transformation in very small period of time with just very few adjustments with the current training and nutrition protocol the athlete was following,all backed by medical,nutrition science and experience". Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed charges no fees from the bodybuilders and even supports them financially.

Shavez Ahmed have coached more than 100 pro level bodybuilders so far. He has 10 years of experience in the bodybuilding and has become a messiah for the budding athletic talents who tends to look after financially deprived bodybuilders. Belonging to a family of scholars of Unani and Ayurveda, Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed is well qualified and educated who holds a degree in food technology and nutrition.His caring nature towards needy people makes him always available for everyone and is always ready to help anyone in need.More than 500 students all over the world takes him as their master. Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed believes that coach-athlete relationships is just as important as achieving wins. Establishing relationships with athletes helps a coach understand what motivates or drives each individual.

Creating a relationship with each athlete helps improve overall team morale in addition to helping ensure the team will accomplish its goals.Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed does the same whenit comes to building relationships with his students. One of the best quality that Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed carries with him is, he does not get distracted by how big any one game is in relation to their job as a teacher. Based on his experience as a student and as a good coach he understands that sports are just games and are merely a vehicle to teach their charges other, more important life lessons. Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed understands that what he teach and how how he does that will have an impact on his students that goes far beyond the sport.

Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed is flexible and often approcah his teaching by continuously looking for a beter way to reach each athlete.He uses his ' mistakes and failures as valuable teaching opportunities. Another good quality that Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed has with him is he understand his bodybuilders' weaknesses and strengths. Besides just coaching, Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed share wisdom and insight on life based on personal experience. In India, we have been unable to adopt the model perfected in European countries, where schools become catchment areas for sporting talent, which are then nurtured through training and competition at district, state, and national levels.But, the case is different with Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed.

Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed is India's one and only pro level coach who is personally connected with legends of modern era bodybuilding like Ahmad askar(Kuwait oxygen),Ahmad wardany(Egyptian hulk),hassan Mustafa (golds Kuwait)nick walker(USA)zack king khan(UK),Behroztabaani (Iran) etc. He is also well known in Middle East and other european nations like Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UK, Brazil, Germany and Poland including USA and Canada. Coaches like Chaudhary Shavez Ahmed have been instrumental in helping bodybuilders reach their potential.His contribution and dedication in the athletic filed has helped India in getting more and more talented and enthusiastic bodybuilders.

