Chawla wins Bombay Gym billiards title

Chawla (-325 handicap) beat Jambusaria (-375) by a 200-113 scoreline at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room

Kamal Chawla (right) receives the winner's trophy from billiards ace Ashok Shandilya

Kamal Chawla of Railways emerged champion of the Bombay Gymkhana Handicap billiards tournament yesterday beating Mandpeshwar Civic Foundation's Rohan Jambusaria in the summit clash. Chawla (-325 handicap) beat Jambusaria (-375) by a 200-113 scoreline at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room.

Chawla received the Champions Trophy and the winners' top prize of Rs 30,000 from former world billiards champion Ashok Shandilya, while Jambusaria received the runners-up trophy and a cheque of Rs 20,000. Losing semi-finalists Siddharth Parikh and Vishal Madan were awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Devendra Joshi, who registered the highest break of 177 in the competition, earned a cash award of Rs 3, 500.

