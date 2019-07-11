Cheap thrills

things-to-do

Bandra's loved watering hole launches a new drinks menu with sasta, tikao cocktails and shots. We downed a few, and say it's worth it

It is easy to generalise Bandra as a neighbourhood that's meant only for those with deep coffers. But if you look closely, this couldn't be farther from the truth — the winding alleys, the small and ages-old bakeries, and homegrown food and drink haunts, all are as much remnants of Bandra's invigorating past as they are a part of its colourful and all-encompassing present.



Margarita and Daiquiri 2

So, while it is home to some of the finest contemporary diners, it's also a suburb that's teeming with all-time favourites. Of them, PJ's — a dive-bar-style watering hole cocooned inside a club with old-school service, no-nonsense food and dirt-cheap drinks — is one such old favourite. Saunter in on a weekday and you're likely to struggle for a seat among couples, families and friends, for whom this place is a go-to.

Now, in a bid to stay relevant and perhaps inspired by the current tide of cool cocktails that have swept the restaurant industry, the space has launched a new beverages menu featuring cocktails, mocktails and shots priced between Rs 99 and Rs 149.

Think refreshing and non-alcoholic guava sours (Rs 99) made with guava crush and lemon-lime soda served in a salted rim glass, all-time favourites like Daiquiri 2 (Rs 149) made interesting with rose syrup, an aerated drink and rum-base, or a tribute cooler called the Bandra sunset (Rs 149), featuring dark rum, mix fruit juice and lime that holds such a generous dose of booze that it's sure to send you into a tizzy. Shots (Rs 149 each), like the guava slingshot made with vodka and guava syrup, a kiwi shot and a rum blast comprising white and dark rum along with a dash of coke, are on the menu, too.

Savour them with prawns koliwada (Rs 345), pork roast chilli (Rs 180) and the chilli cheese toast (Rs 113). This is what we call bang for your buck.

AT: PJ's, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

TIME: 12 pm to 3 pm; 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm

Call: 26058858

