Food: Average

Cost: At par

Verdict: 1/4

In times like these, when people are restricted to their homes and things don’t seem sunshine-y, binge-eating comes easy. And ice cream ranks in the top five on that list. It’s also the most punishing one. So when someone says healthy ice cream, we are quick to Google the nearest place to get it before the weekend begins. The brand in focus here is Get-A-Whey. A disclaimer: since the time we tried the product, the brand has undergone a makeover and has introduced newer sizes and prices. We would recommend that you check their website for all the updated details.

As the name suggests, Get-A-Whey offers healthy whey protein-based desserts in which the fat count is low and protein count, high. We pick five of their many flavours from a local supermarket and each tub comes with a 180 ml serving priced at '200.

Both have changed now, and the smallest size available is 125 ml.

Our choices include salted caramel, strawberry banana, French vanilla, coffee roasted almond and peanut butter crunch (which they have since discontinued). The ice cream is icy at first, and we wait for a few minutes for it to soften. The texture, though smooth, is still not like what you expect from an ice-cream, which is typically creamy. What we do like, though, is that the ice creams have no added sugar and are high on protein, the quantity of which varies with different flavours.

Once our tubs are done sitting at room temperature for a while, we go first for French vanilla, which tastes like a vanilla-flavoured protein drink. Salted caramel is our favourite and has the best balance of texture and flavour. If you are worried about the sugar, they use a caramel flavour and sweeteners (in other flavours too), not the real deal. We are partial to coffee, and the coffee roasted almond flavour fares well too, though the strawberry banana option is pretty basic.

Get-A-Whey’s ice creams are a good option for weight watchers, with their high-protein and low-fat ratio making it a winner for gym buffs. The measured scoop packaging also means that you don’t end up binging, and watch your portions. You cannot compare it to or call it better than real ice cream, though.

Log on to getawhey.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates