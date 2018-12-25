Cheat India: Armaan Malik croons romantic song for Emraan Hashmi's film

Dec 25, 2018, 15:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Armaan Malik and Rochak Kohli were keen to team up for a while, but at the last minute, the plans did not materialise

Armaan Malik has crooned a song, Dil Mein Tum Ho, in Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Cheat India. This is the first time he has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli. The two were keen to team up for a while, but at the last minute, the plans did not materialise. Armaan is glad that he finally had a chance to work with Rochak.

Prior to this song, Emraan also collaborated with Guru Randhawa to create the special song for this film. The music video features Emraan and Guru looking their stylish best and also gives a glimpse of debutante Shreya Dhanwanthary who looks smoking hot in a stunning dress. The trio is definitely setting the mood right with the teaser of the party anthem.

Cheat India focuses on the issue of granting fake certificates to undeserving candidates in exchange of a bribe. The trailer also introduces the viewers to Emraan in a never-seen-before avatar. With parted hair and moustache, he plays the role of a middleman taking care of all the arrangements for the discrepancies in the system. Apart from Emraan, the film also features Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead role. Helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen, this is the second flick from Emraan's production house- Emraan Hashmi Films. 'Cheat India' is slated to hit the big screens on January 25.

