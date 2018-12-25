Cheat India: Armaan Malik croons romantic song for Emraan Hashmi's film

music

Armaan Malik and Rochak Kohli were keen to team up for a while, but at the last minute, the plans did not materialise

Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik has crooned a song, Dil Mein Tum Ho, in Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Cheat India. This is the first time he has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli. The two were keen to team up for a while, but at the last minute, the plans did not materialise. Armaan is glad that he finally had a chance to work with Rochak.

You asked for it, & it happened!#DilMeinHoTum is my first song with @RochakTweets & my second collab with @Tanuj_Garg after Sulu.



Not to forget it has been penned by one of my favourites @ManojMuntashir âÂÂðÂÂ»



Releasing TOMORROW, this one is gonna give you all the feels! ♥ï¸ÂðÂÂµ pic.twitter.com/ZKT8d426Dz — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) December 25, 2018

Prior to this song, Emraan also collaborated with Guru Randhawa to create the special song for this film. The music video features Emraan and Guru looking their stylish best and also gives a glimpse of debutante Shreya Dhanwanthary who looks smoking hot in a stunning dress. The trio is definitely setting the mood right with the teaser of the party anthem.

Cheat India focuses on the issue of granting fake certificates to undeserving candidates in exchange of a bribe. The trailer also introduces the viewers to Emraan in a never-seen-before avatar. With parted hair and moustache, he plays the role of a middleman taking care of all the arrangements for the discrepancies in the system. Apart from Emraan, the film also features Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead role. Helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen, this is the second flick from Emraan's production house- Emraan Hashmi Films. 'Cheat India' is slated to hit the big screens on January 25.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi: Every Student, Parent Must Watch Cheat India

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates