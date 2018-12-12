Cheat India trailer: Emraan Hasmi's film has a solid youth connect

bollywood

Cheat India's trailer, starring Emraan Hashmi wows school children and collegians at student preview

Emraan Hashmi in a still from the film.

Ever since the unveiling of the poster and teaser of the controversially titled Cheat India, the anticipation for the film has been mounting. The first Hindi movie to showcase the malpractices in the education system comes from the makers of Neerja, Tumhari Sulu and Raid, who are renowned for hand-picking bold, topical and relatable subjects.

While the film's trailer releases today, the makers previewed it to school and college students, who are not only the core audience for the film but the beneficiaries and victims of the country's fractured education system. Heads of student bodies and various past and present students from diverse age groups gave a resounding thumbs up to the trailer, as it connected with them instantly.

Watch the trailer here:

Said a 20-year old Engineering student, "The film looks exciting, engaging, and relevant. Education scams are reported every other day in the news. This is OUR story. When the film was announced long back, we fell in love with the tagline Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai, and assumed that Emraan (Hashmi) would play a teacher or principal or someone out to cleanse the system. But we never imagined that Emraan would play a character with shades of grey. THIS is the bad boy Emraan we love. His character might be a villain for the law, but for students and parents, he is an undisputed hero!"

Cheat India has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment, and Parveen Hashmi's Emraan Hashmi Films. It releases worldwide on 25th January, 2019.

