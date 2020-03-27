There have been a number of websites and do-gooders exploding on our computer screens since the Coronavirus outbreak, all aimed towards collecting funds for the cause.

From petitions to donations, the give-amid-Coronavirus movement is gaining tremendous traction, and we are being inundated with organisations and individuals working to alleviate struggles in dire conditions.

It is laudable to contribute in any way during these times. Some are doing so by helping those known to them or in their immediate surroundings.

Others may have been moved enough to donate to different foundations working in a space especially close to their heart.

Be wise though and check the charity that you are donating towards. One must try to establish veracity by checking phone numbers, sending emails and asking for receipts if money is to be donated.

Charlatans sniff out an opportunity and jump in to exploit the good-hearted, who can be gullible at times. These outfits are extremely professional and will actually cloak the fraud very well. Even the wary may be taken in.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about suspicious individuals and criminals who are posing as WHO officials. The world body has warned people to verify the authenticity of every claim. It has also cited on its website any organisations it is affiliated with or has teamed up with regards to combating Coronavirus. The US attorney’s office has warned those seeking to profit from the environment of fear and anxiety by gypping people and seeking donations.

The message is loud and clear: think with your head, not just with your heart, and check before you sign that cheque.

