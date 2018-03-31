Check out Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Amitabh Bachchan feels honoured to work with superstar Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Big B will be making a guest appearance in the film

Amitabh Bachchan has said he feels "joy and honour" in collaborating with South superstar Chiranjeevi on his next Telugu film, "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy". The 75-year-old actor is currently in Hyderabad to shoot for the film, in which he has a a guest appearance. "'SYEERA... Narasimha Reddy'... The joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu," Amitabh tweeted along with photos from the film's set.

"NIRVAAN... And the call of the Himalayas!" he said in another tweet. Bachchan had recently shared his look test from the film in which he can be seen sporting a long grey hair and beard. He is expected to complete his part of the shooting within a week. The veteran will be next seen in "102 Not Out" playing a 102-year-old father to his 75-year-old son, portrayed by Rishi Kapoor.

