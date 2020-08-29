Check out Benchmark Entertainment's latest song titled Yaara starring Bhavin Bhanushali and Vishal Pandey

Benchmark Entertainment drops their new track titled Yaara starring internet sensations Bhavin Bhanushali and Vishal Pandey. Yaara showcases the friendship between two friends who reunite after a long time. It takes one on an emotional journey with its storyline and picturisation.

Yaara is directed by Dhruwal Patel along with creative direction by Jigar Mulani under the banner of Benchmark Entertainment. The music label has so far treated the masses with various tracks that have garnered immense love and appreciation from the fans across the nation. The song is crooned by Suraj Chauhan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever