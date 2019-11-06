Check out Mimi Chakraborty's royal look in this full-sleeved yellow outfit

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. The newly-elected MP from Jadavpur took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her personal life. Mimi shared a stunning picture of herself, where she is seen caught in a candid moment looking into her phone.

Mimi Chakraborty shared the photo as her Instagram story. In the photo, the 30-year-old politician from Kolkata is seen donning a full-sleeved yellow top as she oozes confidence. Mimi teamed her bright yellow top with a pair of beautiful earrings and kept her look minimal.

The actress-turned-politician complimented her outfit with minimal accessories and left her beautiful long tresses open, which gave her a natural look. This isn't the first time that Mimi has shared stunning pictures of herself in a yellow attire.

View this post on Instagram #throwback A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onAug 3, 2019 at 7:56am PDT

During Nusrat Jahan's wedding to Nikhil Jain, Mimi had donned a beautiful yellow outfit. Mimi Chakraborty looked bright and fresh in an all-yellow lehenga. Mimi completed her look with heavy jewellery and accentuated it with nude lipstick and tied her long tresses in a bun.

View this post on Instagram What sunshine is to flowers smile is to humanity A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onDec 19, 2018 at 11:56am PST

View this post on Instagram Memory lanes A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onJul 12, 2019 at 5:53am PDT

Mimi Chakraborty's love for yellow dresses is evident in this picture which she shared on social media platforms. Be it yellow jumpsuits, crop tops, tees or even fashionable workwear, the MP from Kolkata never fails to show off her love for the colour yellow.

The TMC MP from Kolkata came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Bengal. The actress-turned-politician has come a long way to become one of the most prominent faces of new age-political leaders in the country.

