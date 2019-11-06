Check out Mimi Chakraborty's royal look in this full-sleeved yellow outfit
The Bengali actor-turned-politician shows off her love for the colour yellow as she dons a stunning top and netizens can't stop talking about her outfit.
Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. The newly-elected MP from Jadavpur took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her personal life. Mimi shared a stunning picture of herself, where she is seen caught in a candid moment looking into her phone.
Mimi Chakraborty shared the photo as her Instagram story. In the photo, the 30-year-old politician from Kolkata is seen donning a full-sleeved yellow top as she oozes confidence. Mimi teamed her bright yellow top with a pair of beautiful earrings and kept her look minimal.
The actress-turned-politician complimented her outfit with minimal accessories and left her beautiful long tresses open, which gave her a natural look. This isn't the first time that Mimi has shared stunning pictures of herself in a yellow attire.
View this post on Instagram
During Nusrat Jahan's wedding to Nikhil Jain, Mimi had donned a beautiful yellow outfit. Mimi Chakraborty looked bright and fresh in an all-yellow lehenga. Mimi completed her look with heavy jewellery and accentuated it with nude lipstick and tied her long tresses in a bun.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Mimi Chakraborty's love for yellow dresses is evident in this picture which she shared on social media platforms. Be it yellow jumpsuits, crop tops, tees or even fashionable workwear, the MP from Kolkata never fails to show off her love for the colour yellow.
The TMC MP from Kolkata came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Bengal. The actress-turned-politician has come a long way to become one of the most prominent faces of new age-political leaders in the country.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who won during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is much more than just a popular face. The 30-year-old politician has been setting the internet on fire with her stunning pictures. But Mimi has a huge soft corner for the colour yellow. Mimi's Instagram is filled with pictures from western wear to ethnic ensembles all in different shades of yellow.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty looks loyalty in a sleeveless yellow jumpsuit as she captions: What sunshine is to flowers smile is to humanity!
-
While attending friend Nusrat Jahan's exotic wedding in the Turkish town of Bodrum, Mimi Chakraborty was seen sporting a top and lehenga skirt in hues of yellow with floral prints on it. While sharing this picture, Mimi captioned it: The NJ affair. All set!
-
-
During Nusrat Jahan's wedding to Nikhil Jain, Mimi Chakraborty looked bright and fresh in an all-yellow lehenga. Mimi completed her look with heavy jewellery and accentuated her look with nude lipstick and tied her long tresses in a bun.
-
Mimi Chakraborty looks simple and elegant in a 3/4 sleeve yellow Kurti as she soaks the sun while shining with full of positivity. In the pic, Mimi is seen leaving her long hair open as she is caught in a candid moment during her outing at a resort.
-
While sharing this picture from one of her photoshoots, Mimi Chakraborty, is seen, donning a shorty sleeve yellow t-shirt as she spells loyalty while posing as an ace model.
-
In this photo, Mimi Chakraborty looks fresh like a sunflower in a yellow churidar as she gets cheerful while being caught in a candid moment. Mimi accentuated her look with minimal make-up and tied her long tresses in a neat bun.
-
Mimi Chakraborty shows off her love for the colour yellow as she dons a dress and poses for a near-perfect picture
-
Sharing a leaf out of her exotic vacations to picturesque beaches of California, USA, Mimi Chakraborty is seen shining bright in hues of yellow and white. While sharing this picture, Mimi captioned it: Shoring high in life!
-
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty gets sun-kissed while posing at the Delhi Airport as she stuns in a simple yellow and a white stripe shirt and a white tee.
-
Mimi Chakraborty who is seen sporting a yellow sleeveless yellow blouse as she pairs it with a white lehenga skirt. She completes her festive look with pretty earrings and leaves her long curled tresses open. Mimi captions this one: Happyyyyyy Holi!
-
Mimi Chakraborty, who is one of the prominent faces of new age-political leaders, is also one of the most glamorous politicians today. Although Mimi loves all colours, she swears by the colour yellow. From jumpsuits to and ethnic wear to and fashionable workwear, Mimi truly loves the colour yellow.
-
Mimi Chakraborty really knows how to grab the attention of her audience. In the pic, Mimi is seen posing as a model as she looks chic and uber-cool in white floral top paired with a custom yellow pantsuit. Mimi completes her look with a simple neckpiece, dewy make-up and leaves her long hair open.
-
In picture: Mimi Chakraborty stuns in a simple yellow top as she poses amidst a scenic backdrop during one of her vacations. Mimi completes her casual look with a pair of denim and leaves her hair open.
Bengali actress and MP from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. The 30-year-old actress-turned-politician is quite active on Instagram and often shares photos. But, Mimi has a soft corner for the colour yellow and her pictures in it are truly a must-see. (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
A sneak peek into Western Railway's newest 'Uttam rake'