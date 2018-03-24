Check out the top spring trends for 2018

Sport the 'with-it' look at your next summer brunch with a little help from the top spring trends for 2018

Print power

Take a cue from Prada and turn your funky printed shirt into a formal affair by wearing it with formal trousers or a pastel jacket. Pic/AFP

Head-to-toe

Wear a block of colour from head to toe, either soft-bold like actor Ranveer Singh or easier shades such as blue or in white.

New-age fabrics

Boxy silhouettes from the '90s have made a strong impact on menswear lines across brands. Giving it a modern edge are jackets (in pic, Fendi) in technical fabrics. Though these aren't your best bet for an open air event, jump at an opportunity to wear a jacket in such fabric for an air-conditioned evening. Pic/AFP

Vertical stripes

These are a must-have in your wardrobe. For a day at the races, wear a belted jacket, as seen in Topman's line, to stand out from the crowd. Pic/Getty Images

Millennial pink

Millennial pink isn't going anywhere and if you wish to butch up the colour, wear it in a boxy silhouette like Ermenegildo Zegna. Pic/AFP

Cool for the summer

"Summer always brings pastel colours and patterns. Whether you like to stick to the classics or experiment with prints, there is always a reliable favourite for everyone. The top trend this summer is bold squares and light colours. The trend of printed shirts with patterned pants also won't die soon. The idea isn't to make it costumey, but to pick significant elements and breathe-easy fabrics. The Pantone colour for 2018, ultraviolet, is a trend that revolutionises menswear and creates an easy summer look," says designer Sandeep Gonsalves of SS Homme.

Do summer right

Not all brunch meetings are the same, some can be super formal or casual.

Pair a printed shirt with a classic pastel blazer and complete it with a sharp pair of tassel loafers. Keeping in mind the colour of the year, an element of ultraviolet in the ensemble would create a standout piece for the occasion.

Keeping it stylish, modern and trendy - you can add a printed blazer to add a touch of eccentricity with classic chinos and carry it from dawn to dusk. The most motivational line in this context would be to not shy away and create an air of distinctive fashion.

