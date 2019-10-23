Check out the trailer of Dev Patel and Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai

Dev Patel, Anupam Kher and Armie Hammer's upcoming film Hotel Mumbai is all set to hit the theatres in India on November 29, 2019. The film, directed by Anthony Maras, has been appreciated for depicting the true story of the unbreakable human spirit that prevailed during the ruthless 26/11 terrorist attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in 2008.

The film's thrilling trailer portrays the triumph of humanity. Check out the trailer below:

Speaking about portraying a Sikh man in the film, Dev Patel told mid-day, "Post 9/11, there were so many stories of cab drivers being abused. There's a genuine need for better representation of the community. A young Sikh man once took off his turban to stop someone from bleeding after a car crash. These are the stories I held on to in order to imbibe the essence of this part. They are a selfless community."

Hotel Mumbai follows the true story of the 72-hour siege and the 1,600 lives that were saved. An incredible story of bravery, courage and heroism, told from a never-seen-before perspective. Meet India's heroes in the official trailer of Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment.

