Check out these 5 handbags trends to amp up your style in 2018

While you are upgrading your wardrobe with Summer staples like floral dresses, shorts and tank tops, don’t forget to amp up your style with the perfect handbag. From carry-it-all oversized tote bags to stylish circular bags that are the rage, refresh your wardrobe with the top handbags for the season with tips from Narendra Kumar, Creative Director, Amazon Fashion!

Fringed and tasseled

Fringes and tassels are one of the key trends this season. A leather sling back with flirty fringes makes for the perfect daytime bag but be sure to incorporate just the right amount. For a bohemian look carry a fringe bag with a floral dress. Balance it out by keeping the rest of your outfit simple and straight with basic accessories.

Bucket bags

The bucket bag is an absolute must have in your wardrobe. While the structure is more casual, with minimalist designs and neutral hues, these look sophisticated and chic. Open bucket bags have a thick strap on top whereas closed bucket bags have drawstrings around the top.

Circular bags

Here is a refreshing new trend for Spring-Summer. These circular shaped bags will add a fun and distinctive touch to your whole look. Go for sleek, elegant designs in solid colors. If you are looking for something more casual, get a textured leather bag or denim with patchwork. These are quite small but come in a huge variety of styles.

Oversized tote and hobo

Oversized totes and hobos are the best bags to carry it all! These can easily transition from your work wear to a casual everyday bag. While neutrals work best with formals, a bright oversized bag is all you need for a day at the beach. However, since oversized bags tend to look bulky or slouchy, get a structured one.

Mini bags

Along with oversized bags, mini bags have also become a popular choice. Although these are very small, it can be a statement piece. Mini bags come with cute detailing like bows or buckles in boxy shapes. Pick a pastel colored mini bag with a top handle to carry your basic essentials.

