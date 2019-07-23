Check out these amazing deals as Mi turns 5 only on Amazon

science-technology

Amazon strikes once again with some great deals on Mi phones. As it turns 5, the online shopping company is here to offer affordable phones from July 23 to July 25.

Our fast-paced lived at so dependable on smartphones, one can't imagine a life without it. We've dived into the world of mobiles and Amazon brings you some of the most exciting offers. These ones will ease your experience and save your time.

Check out the exciting offers that are available on Mi phones. The sale period is from July 23 to July 24.

Redmi Y2 (Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

With Memory of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB and a dedicated slot, Redmi Y2 is a perfect fit for those who prefer fast functioning. Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G), it has Android v8.1 Oreo with an operating system of 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 8,999 only. Shop here.

Redmi Y3 (Elegant Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage):

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 1.8 GHz processor gives you a 4000mAh battery capacity. With an amazing 15.90 cm (6.26-inch) HD+Dot Notch Display, this one provides 12 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera with portrait mode. What makes this one an outstanding mobile phone to use is its proximity sensor, E compass, gyroscope, accelerometer along with the IR Blaster. Get this piece at the discounted price of Rs 8,999 only. Shop here.

Xiaomi Mi A2 (Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

Stock Android Oreo 8.1. 12 MP + 20 MP dual rear camera with portrait mode PDAF, HDR has a dual flash. Xiaomi Mi A2 also has 20 MP front camera with portrait mode and a flashlight. Buy this one at the discounted price of Rs 9,999 only. Shop here.

Mi A2 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

For a smoother control and Flagship-level performance, Mi A2 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 2.2 GHz processor. With Stock Android Oreo 8.1. 12 MP + 20 MP dual rear camera with portrait mode PDAF, HDR, dual flash, this one also has a proximity sensor, E compass, gyroscope, accelerometer and IR Blaster. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 15,999 only. Shop here.

