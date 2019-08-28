Check out this throwback picture of Tabu looking radiant at the Golden Globe Awards!

bollywood-fashion

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a throwback picture of Tabu from the Golden Globe Awards.

Tabu at the Golden Globe Awards. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are celebrating 33 years of their label in the fashion and entertainment industry. They shared some throwback photos with interesting stories about their designs worn by celebrities. After sharing photos from Abhishek Bachchan's wedding with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding with businessman Nikhil Nanda, Abu Jani, and Sandeep Khosla shared a photo of Tabu from the Golden Globe Awards.

The picture of Tabu was shared in 2013. She was at the awards function for her film, Life of Pi. Dressed in a vermillion red sari with a mirror work jacket, Tabu looked beautiful as she was clicked on the red carpet. This is what Abu wrote: "2013: Leading ladies leading the way in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Tabu was Pure Goddess in Abu Sandeep at the Golden Globes. The sultry screen diva whose movie, Life of Pi rocked the box office cast her spell on the Red Carpet in a breathtaking Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble. Her vermilion red sari offset with a jacket in their trademark mirror work. This mirror work jacket was a revival of our vintage work in mirror from 1989. We teamed it with a sari in vermillion, the colour of India with a mirror work border. She carried the ensemble and herself to perfection, the way she always does - Abu and Sandeep."

In the other slide of the same post, the designers' Instagram handle has shared a picture of husband-wife Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from 2013. While Abhishek looked dapper as usual in a black suit, Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a cream embellished Indian wear. This picture was from the amfAR Gala.

The ace designer duo's caption for this post read: In 2013, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the perfect host along with her husband Abhishek at the amfAR Gala in Mumbai. She chose to wear Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The outfit in cream georgette was a floor-sweeping, flared sherwani with an elaborately embroidered zardozi bodice and waist. The tone on tone resham embroidery was accented with heavy gold zardozi embroidery from knee to hem. The stole was banarasi net and edged with intricate borders. She was an absolute vision."

