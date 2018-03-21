Cheerleader hitmaker Omi: I don't know how to write a hit song

Omi , who had joined forces with talents like Shaggy and Taylor Swift, enjoys collaborating with other artistes



Omi's Cheerleader was officially hailed as the "Song Of The Summer" in 2015 by Billboard. The globally hit song was followed by the catchy track Hula hoop, but the Jamaican singer says he doesn't know how to write hit songs and that it is not his job to do so. Chartbusters generally don't get honoured with the prestigious golden gramophone -- Grammy awards.

This holds true for Cheerleader as well, that reigned on the music charts for weeks. Asked about the snub, Omi laughed and told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "Honours and accolades are good. And by right, if somebody is deserving an award, should get it, but numbers speak for themselves... what you would rather have? These numbers can show in your bank account." Did he feel the pressure to deliver another successful number after the monster hit Cheerleader? "No. I would never try to write a hit song. I don't know how to write a hit song... whether the song will be a flop or how fans will receive it... I don't try to constrain myself.

"That's not my job. My job as a musician is to be creative and express my art in the way I know how to," he said. So what inspires him to write songs? "I listen to other artistes... their music. There are so many different inspirations you can get... musically and lyrically. I observe the lives of other people because I can only live so much. That is kind of my formula," he said. He doesn't "necessarily" follow a specific artiste but he says he has a "compilation of (songs of) artistes that I really look up to and admire".

In fact, the singer, who had joined forces with talents like Shaggy and Taylor Swift, enjoys collaborating with other artistes as he feels their voices give "another perspective" to the songs. He also worked with German DJ Felix Jaehn on Cheerleader, which originally released in 2012. It was the remixed version that became so big in different countries, including India. Is it more profitable to have a remake rather than an original? "The original will always be the original. There wouldn't be the birth of remixes if there weren't originals. So people have to give respect to the original. However, music is universal and if elements are added which add value and reach to the song, then we shouldn't prevent it. I am very happy with the input of Felix," said Omi. Is he open to doing more versions of Cheerleader?

"Of course. If there is another element to be added which will make the song better or have a greater reach, then why not?" And it turns out that filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter Kaveri Kapur will produce a cover version of "Cheerleader" -- a decision that was made when Omi visited India last month for his debut multi-city tour, which was organised by Delhi-based event management outfit White Fox India. "We (people in Jamaica) have a lot of Indian people living in our country, so we have an experience (of the culture) but to come here, it's an honour," he said. He didn't speak much about his second album, but said: "Yes, most definitely (I will collaborate with artistes). I don't want to give away anything until it's confirmed. I am almost certain that there will be a collaboration on the album and then there are others that will be released as singles."

