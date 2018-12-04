Cheerleaders find solution to smash mosquitos at Hockey WC

other-sports

So it's a combination of security and conveyance for us," said Sardar, who went and patted some of the police sniffer dogs, who obediently offered him a cute salute and handshake as well

The Pakistan hockey team received a warm welcome from senior members of Odisha Police at their stall in the Fan Village of Kalinga Stadium yesterday. Team manager Hasan Sardar spoke of how the police have been very helpful to him and the team. "Normally, whenever we tour India, the security is very stringent and we are not allowed to travel anywhere and everywhere but this time things are a lot nicer. If any of our players request the cops that we want to go somewhere, they not only grant us permission but also give us one of their personal cars to go as well. So it's a combination of security and conveyance for us," said Sardar, who went and patted some of the police sniffer dogs, who obediently offered him a cute salute and handshake as well.



A cheer girl is seen killing insects with a plastic racquet inside a vinyl enclosure yesterday

Cheer girls turn 'killer girls'

THE insect menace here at the Kalinga Stadium refuses to die down and one of the most affected parties were the cheer girls, who rise to dance with their pom-poms every time a goal is scored at the World Cup. With their skirts and sleeveless tops, they are most vulnerable. But not anymore. The girls now head into a specially prepared vinyl shelter for them, whenever they are not performing in between matches. And if the insects still persist, they swap their pop-poms with mosquito-killing plastic racquets and indulge in badminton of a different kind with the little creatures.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates