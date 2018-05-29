Cheers! Coca-Cola launches first boozy drink in Japan

Although the US firm dabbled in the wine business in the 1970s, the experiment in Japan is "unique" in the company's 125-year history, said Coca-Cola Japan president Jorge Garduno



The Lemon-Do drinks contain 3, 5, and 7 per cent alcohol. Pic/AFP

Coca-Cola launched its first ever alcoholic drink in Japan - a fizzy, lemon-flavo-ured concoction laced with spirits that seeks to capitalise on the growing popularity of "chuhai" alcopops enjoyed especially by young women.

Although the US firm dabbled in the wine business in the 1970s, the experiment in Japan is "unique" in the company's 125-year history, said Coca-Cola Japan president Jorge Garduno.

Three new "Lemon-Do" drinks - containing three, five and seven per cent alcohol - will be available in the southern Kyushu region of Japan. A 350-millilitre can will set you back 150 yen (Rs 92). "This is a pilot project in the region which has a sizable market," Masaki Iida, spokesman for Coca-Cola's Japanese unit, said.

