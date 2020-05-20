Illusion: Cheesecake or boat in the ocean? Confusing picture leaves netizens divided
Picture triggers confusion among social media users who debate over what they see in it
At first glance you could easily be fooled by assuming that the picture you are staring at is a boat sailing in the sea. It is only after observing carefully, you can actually identify the piece of cheesecake. A illusionary picture posted by an Instagram handle 'Travel Quotes' left many followers confused as they pondered - is it a boat sailing in the sea or is it a cheesecake?
The image had a caption that said, "You want to travel so bad that you didn’t realise this was a cake."
View this post on Instagram
Haha, what do you guys see? #travel #2020 #travelquotes #cake
The picture was also shared on a Facebook page called ‘Me, My Cakes and I’ which left many other netizens confused. While some assumed it to be a boat sailing a turbulent sea, others said they could easily identify at first glance that it was a cheesecake. While guessing, they also posted hilarious comments on the picture.
A user on Facebook posted, "Cheesecake at the beach!" while another user said that it was the "Most delicious-looking boat ever!" A third user had a different perspective about the picture on Instagram. He said, “I thought this is a cliff and the ocean underneath it .” And one more user asked, "Where's the missing piece of the spaceship?"
What did you see at first glance? A cheesecake or a boat?
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe