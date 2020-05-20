Illusion: Cheesecake or boat in the ocean? Confusing picture leaves netizens divided

At first glance you could easily be fooled by assuming that the picture you are staring at is a boat sailing in the sea. It is only after observing carefully, you can actually identify the piece of cheesecake. A illusionary picture posted by an Instagram handle 'Travel Quotes' left many followers confused as they pondered - is it a boat sailing in the sea or is it a cheesecake?

The image had a caption that said, "You want to travel so bad that you didn’t realise this was a cake."

The picture was also shared on a Facebook page called ‘Me, My Cakes and I’ which left many other netizens confused. While some assumed it to be a boat sailing a turbulent sea, others said they could easily identify at first glance that it was a cheesecake. While guessing, they also posted hilarious comments on the picture.

A user on Facebook posted, "Cheesecake at the beach!" while another user said that it was the "Most delicious-looking boat ever!" A third user had a different perspective about the picture on Instagram. He said, “I thought this is a cliff and the ocean underneath it .” And one more user asked, "Where's the missing piece of the spaceship?"

What did you see at first glance? A cheesecake or a boat?

