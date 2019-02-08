Chef Pooja Dhingra launches her book 'Can't Believe It's Eggless' at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2019

famous-personalities

Pooja Dhingra's latest book is a heartfelt dedication to Oprah Winfrey and has over 100 recipes and is super easy

Chef Pooja Dhingra speaking at the launch of her book, Ã¢Â€Â˜CanÃ¢Â€Â™t Believe ItÃ¢Â€Â™s EgglessÃ¢Â€Â™

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has always, for the avid food lover, cooked up a host of culinary workshops, activities and book launches by renowned cooks across the world. The fifth day of the festival saw Founder and head chef at Le15 patisserie, Pooja Dhingra launch her book Can’t Believe It’s Eggless and be part of a panel discussion (Cooking up a storm) with Komola Sista Rao, Maria Goretti, Tara Deshpande-Tennebaum with host Aditya Bal talking about sharing some ample food for thought.



Pooja Dhingra along with Komola Sista Rao, Maria Goretti, Tara Deshpande-Tennebaum at the book launch.

After The Big Book of Treats and The Wholesome Kitchen: Nourish. Energize. Indulge, Pooja has authored and self-published Can’t Believe It’s Eggless, heartfelt dedication to Oprah Winfrey. Sharing some valuable insight about why she’s chosen to write about eggless dishes, she says, “The thing is we have kind of grown up with the rules that no eggs at home on Tuesday and Thursday and all such things. So while growing up, I have just adapted to recipes accordingly, because I wanted to bake on these days. When I realized that there are so many people who like to bake but can’t because of eggs, I saw a need for this book. When I wrote my first book I realized that so many people don’t even have ovens, so there is a whole section about no bake as well. So the book is about those things, has over 100 recipes and is super easy.”

With food on everyone’s mind, the book launch and panel discussion sure made for one terrific Tuesday. There’s a lot more in store for the food, arts and culture lover as the euphoria at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival continues.

