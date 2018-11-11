Chef reveals the easy hacks to master the art of picture perfect glaze for your cakes

sunday-mid-day

Chef Deeksha Shetty of Cocoamaya, Andheri, reveals the hacks to get the perfect glaze on your cake

Glazed chocolate cake. Pic/Sameer Markande

Until recent times, the confectionery industry was obsessed with creating larger-than-life fondant cakes. While fondant does make cute figures possible, like putty in the hands of a baker, it is extremely sweet. And most of it is wasted anyway since no can eat it. As for frosting cakes, if not done right, they leave a creamy texture on the roof of the mouth. Chef Deeksha Shetty, of Cocoamaya, offers a solution: glaze cakes. She says, "Glaze cakes are not as sweet as fondant glaze. They also taste better and you get the flavour you wish."

Mirror-glaze cakes are an Internet sensation; the pouring of the glaze over a cake can be oddly satisfying. The final product resembles a mirrored surface or waxed kitchen counter. Shetty says that while the glaze can be used over a cake of any size or shape, the cake itself needs to be a mousse. Using a store-bought icing cake might not give the desired clean finish as the surface will be uneven.



A chef adds the final touch to a glaze in Cocoamaya

Once you have a mousse cake ready, keep it in the freezer overnight to set it well or it will melt when the glaze is poured on top. To make a 6cm cake, you need 100ml of whipped cream, 50g glucose, 130g sugar, 40g cocoa powder (or any flavour of your choice) and 2.5 gelatin leaves. While the size of the cake may vary, it is recommended that you follow the proportions of the ingredients as recommended.

In a saucepan, put cream and sugar and keep stirring to avoid it from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Once it boils, add glucose and keep whisking, bringing it back to a boil. Next up, take it off the heat and add the cocoa powder and whisk until it turns into a fine consistency. To be sure there are no bubbles, pour the mixture through a strainer, cover it and let it cool. Shetty warns, "Do not cook the glaze too much, and make sure it is about 25-30 degrees before pouring on the cake. If it's too runny or too thick, there is a possibility it won't stick to the cake and you won't get the shine."



Chef Deeksha Shetty

The pouring of the glaze is the fun bit of the process. Once the cake is completely frozen, place it on a ring with a tray at the bottom to collect the leftover glaze mix. This will also ensure that the glaze spreads equally on all sides and is easier to lift once ready. To get a perfect mirror effect, Shetty suggests you start pouring from the centre and then move to the sides. Once you get a hang of making and pouring, you can also experiment using multiple colours to create abstract patterns on the cake. Even while placing it on a cake stand, use two spatulas as the heat from the glaze might melt the mousse cake, making the base weak.

