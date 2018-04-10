Chef Viraf Patel's new seafood menu makes most of the flavours of fresh catch

Here's all you need to know about the latest sea food menu at this BKC restraunt



Exclusive >>It's a sunny afternoon and our photographer is pleased with the natural light that pours into Toast & Tonic (T&T). Dressed in white, chef Viraf Patel is seated at the bar ready to reveal his new culinary adventure. Who convinced him to shift to T&T after six years at a popular Lower Parel restaurant, we ask, and the answer is as we had guessed - veteran restaurateur AD Singh. Patel is now ready with the first of his many new menus (next in line for launch is a summer menu).

The first, and what we have dropped by for, is his tribute to seafood, called the Dockyard Chronicles. "I have always been interested in seafood; it's a lighter protein, and is refreshing. If done right, it's wonderful with the use of minimum ingredients. Sometimes, all you need is acids and salt; not even the application of heat. I am a fan of cooking and eating seafood."



The menu includes everything from lobster, tuna, salmon, trout, clams to oysters. Patel has worked hard on sourcing the right catch, as he believes in using very few ingredients to bring out the best natural flavours. "The idea was to showcase seafood, which is abundant in India. We have realised that a lot of great produce gets exported, and we tried to get our hands on better quality products that would have otherwise been exported. We have had to add a few imports, as there is a dearth of a few quality products. With the variety of the catch, we wanted to show various methods of cooking - cured, fried, cooked rare - all to showcase the quality of the seafood," reasons Patel.



With oysters from Vengurla, trout from Manali, and clams and prawns from Mumbai, Patel sticks to the T&T ethos of promoting local ingredients. "The menu is a collaboration between Manu (Chandra, owner-chef) and me. I have taken on from what he had foreseen for this, and executed it in a slightly different style," says Patel. He is pleased with being able to play with different cuisines, with each dish taking a different route, from Asian to European.



This freedom shines through when we start with rare seared tuna (`525) that is bursting with fresh flavours of curry leaf and lime pesto, crispy okra and a sprinkle of black coriander seeds. The oysters Rockefeller (`580) is a trip to the sea with a gin hollandaise and local greens. Fans of bowl meals should try the chilli tossed salmon poke bowl ('490) that includes sticky Gobindobhog rice, greens, seaweed, a passion fruit pineapple vinaigrette, fried onions, half an egg and chia seeds. The warm salad of kale and smoked oysters (`325) is one of our favourites where onions add a hint of sharp and sweet.



For a cold salad, try the chilled crab and lobster salad (`695) with citrus segments, baby spinach, roasted sweet peppers and mustard remoulade. Our last dish is the lobster roll (`525), where the bread wins our heart while the drizzle of Naga chilli aioli makes it a sinful indulgence. The tapioca chips on the side complete the dish. The menu will be available till monsoon hits the city.

From: April 13, 12 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 12.30 am

At: Ground floor, Jet Airways, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Call: 33126832

