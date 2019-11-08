Chehre: The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi thriller gets a new release date

In a strange series of events, two of Amitabh Bachchan's films in 2020 have almost swapped their release dates. Gulabo Sitabo was supposed to release on April 24, 2020, and Chehre was opening the cinemas on February 21. However, a few days ago, it was reported that the makers of Gulabo Sitabo, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, were arriving a bit earlier.

The comedy is now releasing on February 28, and as far as Chehre is concerned, the film will now release on the original date of Gulabo Sitabo, April 24. It is a thriller directed by Rumi Jafry and also stars Kriti Kharbanda. The first look of the film is out along with the new release date.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the news. Have a look right here:

New release date... Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi... #Chehre to release on 24 April 2020... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... Presenting the first look of the actors: pic.twitter.com/QHV2dboMpg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2019

Chehre unites Bachchan and Hashmi for the first time and Jafry and Bachchan for the second. The duo worked together previously in Jafry's directorial debut, God Tussi Great Ho, way back in 2008. Apart from this film, Bachchan will also give his fans films like Jhund, Brahmastra and as mentioned above, Gulabo Sitabo. The man recently completed five glorious decades in Hindi Cinema and seems to work as tirelessly as he did when he came to the world of movies in 1969. The passion is as intact as it was 50 years back.

Coming to Hashmi, he's all set to play the role of a cop in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, releasing on June 19. 2020 seems to be an exciting year for the Hindi film buffs already.

