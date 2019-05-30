Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri storms out of training after players clash

football

Sarri was seen throwing away his Chelsea baseball cap, kicking it and then picking it up and angrily slamming it to the ground as he left the pitch at the Baku Olympic Stadium

Baku (Azerbaijan): Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri stormed off in anger after television cameras caught Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz clashing at a training session in Baku ahead of yesterday's Europa League final.

The whole training session was open to media and so television cameras caught the incident, which does not bode well for Chelsea in the lead up to the match. Sarri's reaction came not long after he had spoken of how he "loved" his players and English football, comments that suggested a departure from Stamford Bridge after just one season may not be inevitable. The former Napoli boss has been strongly linked with a return to Italy to take the vacant coaching position at champions Juventus.

"I want to think only to the final. I have a contract with Chelsea for two years, so first of all I will speak with Chelsea, but now is not the moment," Sarri said of the Juventus speculation on Tuesday.

