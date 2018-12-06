Chelsea boss Sarri finds a caretaker for pet Ciro during packed Christmas

football

Due to his packed schedule, Sarri will not be able to take his pet for a walk every day

Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri does not have to worry about his pet dog Ciro, ahead of a hectic Christmas schedule where they have six EPL games scheduled in the next 17 days. Due to his packed schedule, Sarri will not be able to take his pet for a walk every day.

"I have a friend here from Florence, so I have no problem with my dog. I like very much to play in that period. Of course, here it's difficult because we have to play 22, 26, 30, January 2 and 5. But I'm looking forward to it. We have six Premier League matches still to play in December but we can see this like an opportunity to gain points," Sarri told The Sun.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates