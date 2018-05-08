Chelsea can still clinch European spot: Eden Hazard

Sunday's 1-0 win over Liverpool left them trailing fourth-placed Tottenham by just two points, and three behind the Reds with a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp's men



Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard insists Chelsea can still snatch a Champions League spot this season. Sunday's 1-0 win over Liverpool left them trailing fourth-placed Tottenham by just two points, and three behind the Reds with a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp's men.

But should either side slip up Hazard says Chelsea are ready to pounce. "It is not in our hands," the Belgian said. "It does not only depend on us but we will play, we will hopefully win, and then we will see the results of Tottenham and Liverpool and we will give everything."

