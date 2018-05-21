Chelsea didn't deserve to win FA Cup title: Jose Mourinho

Mourinho was frustrated that Chelsea opted to defend the lead secured by Eden Hazard's first-half penalty



Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho claimed Chelsea didn't deserve to win the FA Cup after adopting a cautious approach in the second half of their 1-0 victory against Manchester United on Saturday.

Mourinho was frustrated that Chelsea opted to defend the lead secured by Eden Hazard's first-half penalty. "I congratulate them because they won, but I don't think they deserved to win," Mourinho said.

"I am the Man United manager and I have to be respectful, not just because they [Chelsea] are my previous club, but because they are the opponents. But I think we deserved to win. I am curious to know what people write because if my team plays like Chelsea did I can imagine what people would say. I am quite curious."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever